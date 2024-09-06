2025 budget bill passes 2nd, 3rd readings in the lower House

The budget bill for fiscal 2025 passed its second and third readings after a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday evening.

The bill allocating a 3.75-trillion-baht budget received 309 votes in favour and 155 votes against from the 469 MPs present. Four MPs abstained from voting and one did not cast their vote.

After winning the approval of the lower House, the bill will be deliberated by the Senate. It is expected to be included in the agenda of the upper House’s weekly meeting on Monday (September 9).

After the Senate passes the bill in the final reading, the government will present it to the King to enact the 2025 Fiscal Budget Act before the end of the current fiscal year on September 30.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, speaking on behalf of the government, thanked members of Parliament and emphasised that the government would prioritise the interests of the public and the country in spending the proposed budget.

“The budget is an important tool used to drive government policies, national strategies, and various development plans to ensure national stability, promote citizens’ well-being, create fairness, and reduce inequality. It also aims to drive sustainable economic growth and improve public administration systems to meet the needs of the people in all dimensions,” he said.

Suriya thanked MPs for their feedback, observations and suggestions, and promised that the government will consider them in detail to ensure benefits to all citizens as intended.