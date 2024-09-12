PM takes charge, tasks ministries with tackling floods in North urgently

In a post on X, she said she had held urgent discussions with relevant ministers aimed at ensuring efficiency in dealing with floods.
The Interior Ministry, especially its Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has been tasked with arranging shelter and basic needs (foods, water, medicine and clothes) for victims, the post read.
The Defence Ministry has been ordered to prepare planes, boats, jet skis and helicopters to accelerate assistance to flood victims, and collaborate with the Transport Ministry to repair roads and bridges to facilitate evacuation.
Paetongtarn has appointed the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, as well as the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, to implement guidelines for repairing dams and flood gates in order to mitigate flood impact.
All agencies have been told to prepare data and ensure systematic collaboration to assist people as soon as possible, the post read.