First phase of digital wallet handouts to start Sept 25

The government is to launch the first phase of the digital wallet scheme on September 25, disbursing 10,000 baht a head to approximately 14.2 million people from a budget allocation of 140 billion baht, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

About 90% of target recipients have been screened and checked for qualification, Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy PM and Finance Minister told members of the House of Representatives on Thursday in the session following the delivery of the government’s policy statement by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The handout in the first phase will target people in vulnerable groups, holders of state welfare cards and those with disabilities.

Qualified Thais aged over 16 years old will receive 10,000 baht to spend at local businesses in a bid to boost domestic spending and the local economy.

Pichai said the government would have a limited budget for the second phase of the handout scheme and that the money would come from leftover funds from the budget to improve the country’s infrastructure as well as fix immediate problems.