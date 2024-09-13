Paetongtarn’s policies seen as crucial test for Pheu Thai’s future

Paetongtarn Shinawatra officially kicked off her tenure as prime minister by delivering her government’s policies in Parliament on Thursday.
The key highlight of her policy declaration was a pledge to continue pushing forward the previous government’s 10 urgent policies aimed at reviving the economy.
Observers, however, say that from now on, all actions taken by the prime minister will be a test for her and the Shinawatra clan, and will show if they can restore the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party.
Most of Paetongtarn’s policies focus on economic issues, including system-wide debt restructuring and stimulating the economy through the digital wallet initiative.
She also aims to introduce measures to reduce energy and utility costs by reforming the pricing structure and expediting the revision of relevant laws and regulations.
Priority is also being placed on promoting tourism by encouraging new ventures and increasing manmade attractions such as entertainment complexes.
As for social policies, Paetongtarn said her government will tackle drug issues decisively and address crime, including online fraud and transnational crime.
Furthermore, there is a focus on enhancing capabilities and expanding social welfare, with an emphasis on creating equal opportunities for vulnerable groups, stateless individuals and ethnic communities.
Paetongtarn also vowed that her government will work to “quickly restore the country’s economy to robust growth, seek new opportunities to increase national and individual income, restructure the society, develop new economic engines, elevate creative intelligence and maintain economic stability, while firmly protecting the monarchy”.
What the other side says
The opposition, meanwhile, used this platform to scrutinise and dissect the “disappointing” performance of Srettha Thavisin’s government over the past year. Paetongtarn has described her administration as a continuation of Srettha’s leadership.
Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, who heads the People’s Party, slammed the government, saying it “lacks leadership, with directives being ignored by the bureaucracy. The issue may stem from a lack of understanding or authority, resulting in a wasted year”.
He also criticised the flagship policies, arguing that they do not focus on the people, but rather on benefiting three key groups – the big boss, middlemen and capitalists.
He also reminded the new government of past wounds, notably the 2004 Tak Bai massacre, which occurred during Paetongtarn’s father Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration and resulted in 85 deaths.
The opposition also challenged the new government’s economic policies, highlighting how the Paetongtarn administration seems to favour certain parties. They also discredited its social policies, particularly drug suppression efforts.
Meanwhile, signs of division are appearing within the “blue camp” as factions are adopting different stances. For instance, while MPs back the entertainment complex policy, affiliated senators have decided to block it. The “blue camp” refers to the largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.
It remains crucial to observe whether the entertainment complex policy, a key goal of Paetongtarn’s administration, can overcome the challenges posed by the divided blue camp, as the allocation of benefits remains unresolved.
Overall, the government policy address served as a review of what has been achieved or left undone during Srettha’s administration. It also highlighted weaknesses that require urgent attention.
The second phase of the Pheu Thai government, now led by Paetongtarn, is a crucial test for the party’s political future.
If the flagship policies, aimed at economic recovery and restoring public confidence fail, it could mark the beginning of the end for both Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra clan.