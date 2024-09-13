Paetongtarn’s policies seen as crucial test for Pheu Thai’s future

Paetongtarn Shinawatra officially kicked off her tenure as prime minister by delivering her government’s policies in Parliament on Thursday.

The key highlight of her policy declaration was a pledge to continue pushing forward the previous government’s 10 urgent policies aimed at reviving the economy.

Observers, however, say that from now on, all actions taken by the prime minister will be a test for her and the Shinawatra clan, and will show if they can restore the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party.

Most of Paetongtarn’s policies focus on economic issues, including system-wide debt restructuring and stimulating the economy through the digital wallet initiative.

She also aims to introduce measures to reduce energy and utility costs by reforming the pricing structure and expediting the revision of relevant laws and regulations.