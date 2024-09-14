THB400 minimum wage to start Oct 1 as scheduled: Phiphat

The government is sticking to its original timeline of increasing minimum wages nationwide to 400 baht per day on October 1, for selected industries, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan told Parliament on Friday.

He insisted that the government will not interfere with the resolution of the Tripartite National Wage Committee, which decides the rates of minimum wages in each province.

“The ministry will discuss this issue with the Labour permanent secretary, who chairs the committee, after their next two meetings on September 17 and 24,” he said.

The committee has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees respectively.

Phiphat said that although the issue of minimum wages was not included in the government’s policy statement announced to Parliament earlier this week, he will recognise the most appropriate time for implementation.

The minister said industries that are not included in the first wave of adjustment to 400 baht per day on October 1 will receive adjustments in the second wave, expected to be announced on January 1 next year.

However, this is pending the approval of provincial wage committees, he said.