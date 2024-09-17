Thailand to work with Myanmar in tackling flood problems

Thailand and Myanmar are to foster even closer ties in addressing water management issues, with a focus on systematically solving flood problems, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Monday.

The bilateral cooperation aims to increase efficiency in flood control and ensure sustainable water resource management in the future for both countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told the media.

After a telephone conference with his Myanmar counterpart U Than Swe on Monday, Maris said the two countries agreed that closer cooperation is needed to address water management and natural disasters that are affecting the wellbeing of both Thai and Myanmar citizens.

Maris said he also proposed to U Than Swe a move to increase water management efforts under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC), which comprises 6 member countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, and China.

Maris added that he had visited the embassy and agencies in Myanmar on Sunday to discuss the flooding currently affecting both Thailand and Myanmar and the best ways of providing relief to affected communities.