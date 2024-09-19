Thai foreign minister calls for joint efforts to solve regional issues

Maris said the management of the Mekong River, especially the impact of flooding on people living along the river, is another issue on which Thailand has recently engaged with China and Laos.

"I also recently spoke with Myanmar about close cooperation to alleviate the suffering of people on both sides affected by flooding and to ensure effective and sustainable water management," he added.

Air pollution, another issue that poses health threats to people not only in Thailand but also in the neighbouring countries, is also among the top urgent tasks that the new government will focus on, said Maris.

Thailand is among the most polluted countries in Southeast Asia, ranking fourth worst in the region, according to research undertaken by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

"Regarding clean air, we must first have key conversations before we can jointly monitor forest fires and the movement of smog. The ministry will continue to serve as a voice for the people in safeguarding their interests, to achieve collective problem-solving," Maris said.

As the new government of Thailand has officially begun to operate, Maris noted that the ministry will continue the tangible actions and build on the foundations laid by the previous administration.

"Our foreign policy has and will continue to be founded on two main approaches: first, we will advance diplomacy for the people, and second, it will take the form of proactive economic diplomacy. Key countries and partners are already taking good note of Thailand’s proactive role," he added.

On Thursday, Maris also revealed that Thailand aims to facilitate cross-border travel for tourists in six countries in the region under a single visa policy known as "Six Countries, One Destination," positioning Thailand as a regional tourism hub.

"We will expedite negotiations with five other ASEAN continental countries -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia to implement the policy. This will significantly simplify travel, encouraging more tourists to visit the region and contribute to our economy," said Maris, adding that the idea will also critically align with regional connectivity developments, such as the Thailand-Laos-China railway.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network