Online public hearing shows overwhelming support for retirement lottery

There is overwhelming public support for the government’s plan to sell a special lottery that would allow them to save their money for retirement, according to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

Paopoom was announcing the results of an online public hearing held from August 16 to 30 via two government websites – of the National Savings Fund (NSF), and the central legal affairs.

The following were the responses to the online questionnaire:

▪︎ Do you agree with the plan to have the NSF sell lottery tickets for retirement savings (retirement lottery)?

Yes - 99.05%

No - 0.95%