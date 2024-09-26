Phase 2 of 10,000-baht handout may be paid in instalments

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat admitted on Thursday that it remains uncertain whether the government will have enough money to distribute the second round of the 10,000-baht handout in one go.

Julapun said that if the budget were insufficient, the payment would need to be divided into two instalments of 5,000 baht each.

The second phase of the spending stimulus handout will use the digital wallet system, after the first-phase payment was remitted in cash to recipients’ bank accounts.

Julapun said a total of 36 million people have registered to receive the 10,000-baht handout. These included the 10 million first-phase recipients who fall into vulnerable groups of underprivileged and disabled.