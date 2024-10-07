Sorawong seeks business leaders’ support in pushing for entertainment complex

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has called on business sectors to back the government’s plan to set up an entertainment complex in Thailand as, he claimed, the kingdom aims to reawaken as “the fifth tiger of Asia”.

Sorawong, doubling as the secretary general of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, was speaking at an event titled “ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025: The Rise of ASEAN, a Renewing Opportunity” held on Monday to celebrate Krungthep Turakij newspaper’s 37th anniversary.

He said if it succeeded, the administration’s entertainment-complex scheme would entice big revenues from overseas investments to Thailand.

“The political sector talks about this and they get hurt, so I beg the private sector to talk about it. To say that an entertainment complex is just a casino is not true,” the minister told the audience, seemingly implying resistance against the scheme from certain political sides.

Sorawong added that support from the private sector would help the government put this plan into practice.

The latest development over the entertainment centre is the Fiscal Policy Office having concluded public hearings and come away with suggestions that will be submitted to the Cabinet for further review soon.

According to the government’s intention, casinos would be set up among other facilities, namely amusement parks, restaurants, bars, game centres, and department stores.