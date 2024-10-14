Doubts emerge over frontrunner candidate for BOT board chairman

Initially, insider reports indicated that Kittiratt was the frontrunner for the role. However, his candidacy has faced escalating scrutiny, including his political affiliations and legal challenges.

Concerns have been raised regarding potential conflicts of interest arising from Kittiratt's involvement as a member and executive committee of a political party, as well as his role as an adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Adding to the scrutiny, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) recently appealed to the Attorney General's Office concerning a case linked to Kittiratt from his time as minister of commerce. The allegations, known as the Bulog rice affair, centre on his failure to initiate an investigation into the alleged improper selection of Siam Indica Co by the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) to supply rice to Indonesia's food procurement agency, Bulog.

Amid growing doubts over Kittiratt's suitability, Kulit Sombatsiri has emerged as a possible compromise candidate. With his extensive background as a civil servant in the Ministry of Finance and subsequent role as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Kulit is viewed as possessing the necessary financial expertise and political neutrality.

Sources indicate that Kulit could potentially garner support from both the government and the BOT, thereby bridging any divide between the two entities.

The committee responsible for selecting the next chairman of the BOT has postponed its decision indefinitely, citing concerns over potential political interference. This development comes as unease is mounting among prominent figures, including former BOT governor Tarisa Watanagase.