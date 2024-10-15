PM Paetongtarn responds to iCon Group scandal with urgent measures

Meanwhile, the premier said she has ordered the Royal Thai Police to make it easier for people to file complaints.

The Consumer Protection Board has also been told to implement measures and enforce laws to protect people from dubious pyramid schemes and raise public awareness.

“Some people are lured into business without knowing the requirements for direct selling,” she said, adding that she aimed to protect innocent people from being duped again.

The PM also said that the Public Health Ministry’s Food and Drug Administration has been urged to ensure no unregistered food products are being sold directly or via online platforms.

Paetongtarn has also instructed the Finance Ministry to inspect and implement measures to deal with businesses employing the pyramid scheme.

As for rumours about state officials seeking to extort bribes from the iCon Group, Paetongtarn said these allegations need to be investigated and that the Department of Special Investigation will have to help with this issue.

She went on to say that relevant agencies have been tasked with strictly cracking down on fraudulent business models and reporting the progress to people, so they know what to do to cope with scams.

She added that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has also instructed a House panel on consumer protection to consider this scourge of Ponzi schemes.