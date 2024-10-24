‘Travelling tax’ to start with air travel from mid-2025

Thailand’s highly controversial “landing fee” has been renamed “travelling tax” and is expected to come into effect around mid-2025, starting with arrivals by air, the Tourism and Sports Ministry has announced.

Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday that the new tax will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval within the first quarter of next year. After being approved, it will become effective in six months, or around mid-2025, he said, adding that the tax will be levied on those arriving by air in the first phase.

“Kha Yeap Pan Din” (fee for stepping on Thai soil), also known as a “landing fee”, was approved in principle by the Cabinet in February last year. It aims to levy 300 baht ($8.88) on foreigners arriving by air and 150 baht ($4.44) for those arriving by land or sea.

The minister said the money earned would be used to buy insurance for foreigners and the remainder added to the tourism development fund. The fund will support the improvement of tourist attractions, including the building of facilities for the disabled and toilets for tourists.

Sorawong said the ministry is working on an application to be used to collect the tax, which will be linked to the system of the Krungthai Bank. The current insurance coverage amount will remain the same, which is no more than 60 baht from the 300 baht per person travelling tax.

Insurance payout in case of death is set at 1 million baht, and a maximum of 500,000 baht for injuries. This amount is on top of the insurance that foreign tourists buy themselves. The insurance under the new travel tax will cover a stay in Thailand for no more than 30 days, which is applicable to around 87% of foreign arrivals, he said.