Transport Ministry pushes for six new airports

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri has again pointed to the need for six new airports if Thailand is to become a regional transport hub. Her comments came on the heels of the 59th Asia and Pacific DGCA Conference, held from October 14 to 18 in the Philippines.
The conference, which was attended by representatives from 48 countries and international aviation organisations including Thailand’s Department of Airports (DOA), discussed critical areas in civil aviation on the theme “Shaping the Future of Air Transport: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive”.
A doubling of global passenger numbers within the next 20 years was projected during the meeting, emphasising the need for significant infrastructure investment, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
Following the conference, the Ministry outlined a vision for the future of air transport, anticipating passenger volume growth, infrastructure development, and travel facilitation. It also encouraged the DOA to consider sustainable and inclusive airport infrastructure investments nationwide, including capacity enhancement projects and the construction of six new airports in Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Satun, Phayao, Kalasin, and Phatthalung.
“The importance of safety by designing secure airports and integrating advanced security equipment to improve screening processes, along with the concept of universal design for facilities cannot be emphasised enough,” Manaporn said.
The Ministry also prioritised accessibility for people with disabilities, promoting equal travel access. In terms of environmental goals, the DOA was urged to expand on its achievements after winning the 2024 EIA Monitoring Awards, aiming for carbon neutrality and achieving Level 5 Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA).
Danai Ruengsorn, director-general of DOA, stated that the DOA will expedite infrastructure development across all regions. Currently, feasibility studies for future airport construction are underway, with Mukdahan and Bueng Kan airports in the design and EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) stages. Meanwhile, Satun Airport is in the contractor selection process for design and EIA.
Phayao Airport has received budget approval for design and EIA in 2025, while feasibility studies for Kalasin and Phatthalung airports are now complete.
The DOA also prioritises diversity, supporting equal rights and opportunities for all groups and leveraging diverse age experiences within its workforce. With personnel operating across Thailand, the DOA values different perspectives, religious beliefs, and cultural values, strengthening the organisation through integration.
In addition, the DOA will incorporate insights from recent meetings to plan airport development and implement practices aimed at elevating DOA-operated airports to meet international standards.