Transport Ministry pushes for six new airports

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri has again pointed to the need for six new airports if Thailand is to become a regional transport hub. Her comments came on the heels of the 59th Asia and Pacific DGCA Conference, held from October 14 to 18 in the Philippines.

The conference, which was attended by representatives from 48 countries and international aviation organisations including Thailand’s Department of Airports (DOA), discussed critical areas in civil aviation on the theme “Shaping the Future of Air Transport: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive”.

A doubling of global passenger numbers within the next 20 years was projected during the meeting, emphasising the need for significant infrastructure investment, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.