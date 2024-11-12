Paetongtarn urges Thai ambassadors in Americas to boost soft power

Paetongtarn dubbed the country’s American missions as “Team Thailand” and instructed them to collaborate to build international partnerships to strengthen the Thai economy, the spokesperson said.

The PM also expressed a desire for talented Thais working abroad to return home to boost the country’s development.

She confirmed her government was focused on promoting Thai soft power to the world in areas such as the entertainment business.

She said the winter high season would also serve as a platform for Thai tourism year-round, urging Thai missions to promote Thailand’s readiness to receive foreign visitors with measures such as the new automated immigration system at Suvarnabhumi Airport.