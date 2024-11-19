Govt vows to roll out 10,000 baht handout for elderly by January

“I promise nobody will be paid twice. The recipients in the second phase will belong to groups facing financial difficulties and they will receive the money in cash,” he said.

As for the elderly who do not have smartphones, they will be registered to receive the handout later.

Meanwhile, those below the age of 60 who have registered via the Thang Rath app will get their 10,000-baht handout once the digital wallet system is ready. He added that the third phase, which will be remitted via the digital wallet system, should start between April and June next year.

When asked why the government had not spoken about the second phase until it was promised on stage by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Julapun said the authorities have been discussing it for months and it was only just ready.

While campaigning for the Pheu Thai candidate for the Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organisation CEO election, Thaksin promised voters that they will definitely get the 10,000 baht handout soon.

“We have been discussing it for months and from different dimensions. We may have thought out loud until the media learned about it and Thaksin also knew about it,” Julapun said.

