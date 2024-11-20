Names of 4 million elderly eligible for handout to be released in Dec

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will next month release the list of elderly people who are eligible for the 10,000-baht handout in the second phase.
Julapan added that some 4 million people who are at least 60 years old will get the handout in the second phase, provided they have registered their wish via the Thang Rath app between August 1 and September 15.
“We’ll adjust the system so the money can be remitted before Chinese New Year,” he said. Chinese New Year falls on January 29 next year.
“After checking their eligibility, we will announce the names within December,” he added.
Julapun went on to say that the rest of the people eligible for the handout and those who have registered their wish via the Thang Rath app, will get the 10,000 baht between April and June next year, or within the second quarter.
He added that they will get the money at the same time as those who are eligible but cannot register as they do not have a smartphone. These recipients will be registered by the Finance Ministry soon, he added.
He said about 147 billion baht leftover in the economic stimulus fund will be used for the third phase of the 10,000 baht handout.
Julaphan said the first phase of the handout, in which the government had spent 145 billion baht to hand 10,000 baht each to state welfare cardholders and the disabled, had stimulated the economy. He added that the first phase alone will help the country’s growth to expand by at least 2.8% this year.