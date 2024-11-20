Names of 4 million elderly eligible for handout to be released in Dec

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will next month release the list of elderly people who are eligible for the 10,000-baht handout in the second phase.

Julapan added that some 4 million people who are at least 60 years old will get the handout in the second phase, provided they have registered their wish via the Thang Rath app between August 1 and September 15.

“We’ll adjust the system so the money can be remitted before Chinese New Year,” he said. Chinese New Year falls on January 29 next year.

“After checking their eligibility, we will announce the names within December,” he added.