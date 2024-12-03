Cabinet approves 38.58 billion baht for rice farmers’ subsidies

The Cabinet on Tuesday earmarked 38.58 billion baht to cover subsidies for 4.68 million rice-farming households nationwide this year, Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

She said the funds would be spent on providing a 1,000 baht per rai subsidy, capped at 10 rai per family.

Once the budget is formally approved by the Cabinet, the Agricultural Extension Department will send the list of eligible farmers to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to remit the money within this year, Narumon said.

To be eligible, farmers should have registered their farms with the Agricultural Extension Department. Narumon said the names of the eligible farmers will be visible on the department’s website.