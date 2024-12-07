2nd phase of 10,000-baht handout to happen before Feb, govt insists

The government insisted on Saturday that the next phase of the 10,000-baht handout programme to boost the economy will happen before February, and that the third phase will follow.

“Details are being ironed out for the second phase of the programme, which will focus on senior citizens aged over 60,” government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said during a broadcast of the programme ‘Voice from the Thai Khu Fah’ on Saturday morning.

“The disbursement will happen before February, and the third phase will follow, with details to be announced later,” he said.

Jirayu was responding to rumours appearing on social media this week that the government has no money to continue the handout campaign in the second and third phases, and that they will probably be scrapped.

The first phase, which kicked off in September, targeted 14.5 million state-welfare cardholders and disabled persons.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said last month that the ministry will release the list of some 4 million elderly people who are eligible for the handout this month, and that the disbursement will start before Chinese New Year on January 29, 2025.