Contractor loses millions for abandoning Trang terminal project

The Airports Department has terminated its contract with Port and Marine Corporation (PAM) and seized a 53-million-baht guarantee over the incomplete construction of a new passenger terminal at Trang Airport.
Danai Ruangsorn, the Airports Department’s director-general, said the department was told by Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri to terminate the contract and find a new contractor as soon as possible.
The contract termination was approved on November 8 and a notice was sent to PAM. The department also instructed the bank that provided the guarantee to transfer the security fund of 53 million baht to the department.
Danai said Manaporn wants the department to find a new contractor as soon as possible so the terminal can be completed by March to accommodate arrivals in the southern province of Trang.
The previous contractor had left the terminal unfinished, with rain leaks causing damage to the ceiling. Images of the damaged ceilings were widely circulated on social media. The lack of security also encouraged thieves to steal power cables from the site.
Danai said the department formed a committee on November 21 to assess the damages, evaluate the remaining work, and estimate the funds required for a new contractor to finish the project. The committee has 45 days to submit its findings, after which the department will proceed with finding a new contractor.
He said Trang Airport has hired five security guards to provide 24-hour surveillance to address security concerns. Danai clarified that the thefts had occurred under the contractor’s supervision, as PAM had failed to maintain security personnel after abandoning the project. The department has since coordinated with Trang police, who recently arrested the thieves.
He also reiterated the department’s commitment to completing the terminal by March 2025, ensuring it serves its purpose of boosting tourism and improving airport facilities in Trang.