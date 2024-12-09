Contractor loses millions for abandoning Trang terminal project

The Airports Department has terminated its contract with Port and Marine Corporation (PAM) and seized a 53-million-baht guarantee over the incomplete construction of a new passenger terminal at Trang Airport.

Danai Ruangsorn, the Airports Department’s director-general, said the department was told by Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri to terminate the contract and find a new contractor as soon as possible.

The contract termination was approved on November 8 and a notice was sent to PAM. The department also instructed the bank that provided the guarantee to transfer the security fund of 53 million baht to the department.