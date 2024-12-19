Plan launched to reduce traffic accidents over New Year

A committee under the Interior Ministry has launched an integrated plan designed to prevent and reduce road accidents during the upcoming New Year festival.
Interior Minister and committee chairman Anutin Charnvirakul said relevant agencies will implement the 2025 plan to deal with road accidents during festivals and holidays throughout the year.
The campaign to ensure safety on Thai roads focuses on creating awareness among motorists and setting goals, indicators, guidelines and measures which agencies can use to boost efficiency in road accident prevention and reduction, he explained.
He added that the campaign also aims to deal with motorists who drive fast, drink alcohol before driving and don’t wear helmets, which are main causes of road accidents in Thailand.
The plan highlights measures covering traffic management, reducing risks of accidents triggered by poor roads and badly maintained vehicles, while also urging motorists to drive safely and offering assistance if accidents take place.
For the upcoming New Year festival, Anutin noted that the ministry campaigned for road safety from December 1 to 19, adding that the operation to deal with road accidents will be in place from December 20 to January 9.
Traffic will be screened between December 27 and January 5 to ensure safety among motorists during the New Year festival, he said. He also called for concerned agencies to strictly enforce laws and measures to tackle road accidents, especially drunk driving
Anutin added that the ministry is ready to inspect entertainment venues to ensure that operators comply with the law, have a licence to sell alcohol and do not serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 20.