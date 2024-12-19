Plan launched to reduce traffic accidents over New Year

The campaign to ensure safety on Thai roads focuses on creating awareness among motorists and setting goals, indicators, guidelines and measures which agencies can use to boost efficiency in road accident prevention and reduction, he explained.

He added that the campaign also aims to deal with motorists who drive fast, drink alcohol before driving and don’t wear helmets, which are main causes of road accidents in Thailand.

The plan highlights measures covering traffic management, reducing risks of accidents triggered by poor roads and badly maintained vehicles, while also urging motorists to drive safely and offering assistance if accidents take place.