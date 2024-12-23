Tak border closed for a month to tackle cholera, says Phumtham

The decision follows a report of 300 people in Shwe Kokko got cholera and two have died. It was reported that 56 patients were admitted to Shwe Kokko Hospital and two suspected cases were admitted to two hospitals in Tak – one in Mae Sod Hospital and another in Mae Ramat Hospital.
Phumtham told the press at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Bangkok, saying that the Defence and Public Health ministries, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces, are working togetherr to control the outbreak.
Relevant agencies are raising awareness about cholera, distributing gloves and facemasks, and promoting hygiene in the affected area, he explained.
"We have announced that the border will be temporarily closed for a month to contain the spread of the disease," he said.