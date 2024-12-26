NEPC puts brakes on 3,668-megawatt clean power purchase

The meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) on Wednesday resolved to suspend the purchase of 3,668.5 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources and to establish a team to investigate the procurement process.

After the session, which was chaired by Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the NEPC said the move was in response to public concerns regarding the process and methods used in selecting providers of electricity from renewable sources. Critics feared that the project might benefit certain corporations at the expense of public interest.