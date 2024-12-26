NEPC puts brakes on 3,668-megawatt clean power purchase

The meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) on Wednesday resolved to suspend the purchase of 3,668.5 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources and to establish a team to investigate the procurement process.
After the session, which was chaired by Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the NEPC said the move was in response to public concerns regarding the process and methods used in selecting providers of electricity from renewable sources. Critics feared that the project might benefit certain corporations at the expense of public interest.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) initiated the power purchase project in 2022 to procure ‘big lot’ renewable energy with a total target purchasing capacity of 5,203 MW under a feed-in-tariff (FiT) scheme that would run to 2030.
After the first phase of power purchase was completed, the ERC approved the second phase purchase on March 9 last year at 3,668.5 megawatts and announced the list of power producers approved by its selection committee on December 16, sparking public concern.
NEPC said the meeting agreed to halt the contract signing between power producers and the three electricity authorities (Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Provincial Electricity Authority, and Metropolitan Electricity Authority) until its team finishes the investigation.
The council added that the team will consult with the Office of the Council of State regarding legal issues and the authority of the ERC in the power purchase scheme.
Wednesday’s meeting also approved extending the measure to purchase power from small and very small producers under non-firm contracts which is slated to expire on December 31, for two years, or until December 31, 2026.