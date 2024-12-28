Government presents ‘New Year gifts’ to Thai people

The spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsap, has announced that each ministry has outlined their New Year initiatives following instructions from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the recent Cabinet meeting. These initiatives aim to bring joy and improve quality of life for all citizens, with many continuing into 2025, he said.
Economic and Social Support Initiatives The Commerce Ministry will operate sales points in 76 provinces under the Economic Recovery Project (December 2024 to January 31, 2025) and launch the "New Year Mega Sale 2025", offering discounts of up to 70% on more than 10,000 items.
The Agriculture Ministry will support flood-affected farmers with the 2024 Flood Recovery Project and provide up to 10,000 baht per household to enhance agricultural production quality. The Fisheries Department has opened applications for Seabook (fishing licences) and extended commercial fishing permits while distributing 1.85 million freshwater fish across 37 provinces.
The Livestock Department is conducting rabies vaccinations for 38,500 pets and providing free animal health checks, while the Cooperative Promotion Department offers interest-free loans of up to 30,000 baht per member for flood recovery.
Improved Services for Citizens The Foreign Affairs Ministry will provide same-day passport issuance from January 2-17, 2025, and mobile passport services in underserved areas throughout the year.
The Social Development Ministry is offering free zoo entry to vulnerable groups and waiving pawnshop loan interest for low-income families under the “MSDHS Satisfied” and “Public Pawnshop Office Generous” programmes. The National Housing Authority (NHA) is providing 5-20% discounts on housing projects through its “Affordable Homes” campaign.
Skill Development and Innovation The Education Ministry is launching the “Upskill-Reskill-Newskill” programme, offering more than 600 courses across nine categories to improve skills nationwide. The Digital Economy Ministry is introducing the DE-fence platform to combat scam calls and SMS fraud, expanding paperless government systems, and offering free online courses.
Financial and Cultural Benefits The Finance Ministry’s initiatives include a one-time payment of 10,000 baht to seniors, tax-relief measures, and debtor assistance programmes. The Culture Ministry will host Year-End Prayer Events and offer free admission to museums and historic sites.
Several other ministries are set to unveil additional New Year’s gifts, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public welfare and economic recovery.