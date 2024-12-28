Government presents ‘New Year gifts’ to Thai people

The spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsap, has announced that each ministry has outlined their New Year initiatives following instructions from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the recent Cabinet meeting. These initiatives aim to bring joy and improve quality of life for all citizens, with many continuing into 2025, he said.

Economic and Social Support Initiatives The Commerce Ministry will operate sales points in 76 provinces under the Economic Recovery Project (December 2024 to January 31, 2025) and launch the "New Year Mega Sale 2025", offering discounts of up to 70% on more than 10,000 items.