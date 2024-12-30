Anutin orders New Year safety crackdown after Khao San blaze

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered safety checks on accommodations, tourist attractions and entertainment venues across Thailand after a fire in Bangkok’s backpacker district killed three tourists on Sunday.
The blaze, which erupted at a six-storey hotel in the Khao San area of Phra Nakhon district at around 9.40pm, also injured seven people.
In response, Anutin instructed provincial governors and authorities to tighten safety measures for tourists during the holiday period.
Interior Ministry spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Anutin also ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other agencies to accelerate their investigation and take legal action against those responsible for the blaze.
She explained that the deadly fire could affect tourism, as the hotel is located in an area well known to both Thai and foreign tourists and surrounded by tourism attractions.
Provincial governors and relevant agencies have been ordered to ensure safety of building structures, entrances, electrical systems and disaster response plans in areas frequented by tourists, she added.