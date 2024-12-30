Thailand strengthens measures against corporate fraud

One of Thailand’s most pressing economic crime issues is fraudsters exploiting corporate registrations to gain public trust and conduct deceptive activities. These criminals normally use registered entities to open bank accounts, facilitating financial transactions while evading scrutiny.

In response, the Department of Business Development (DBD), which oversees business registrations and promotes governance, has stepped up efforts to combat fraudulent corporate accounts. In collaboration with relevant agencies, the DBD is implementing measures to deter and prosecute offenders.

Oramon Sapthaweetham, DBD director-general, said the department has integrated high-risk individuals flagged for money laundering (HR-03 list) into its systems in collaboration with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).