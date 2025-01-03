SMEs can now get a licence to export rice in 30 minutes

The government has speeded up the application process to just 30 minutes for enterprises looking to export rice instead of having to wait three days as in the past.

The initiative comes from the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Foreign Trade.

The move is in line with the government’s policy of encouraging farmers and rice traders classified as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to export their rice freely all over the world, department director-general Arada Fuangtong said on Friday.