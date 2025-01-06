Digital wallet app will be ready by March: DES minister

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the digital wallet app will be ready by March to facilitate the third and final phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout.
Prasert commented after former PM Thaksin Shinawatra said at a rally in Chiang Rai on Sunday that the app should be ready by March.
On Monday, Prasert said his ministry had selected the developer of the app but chose not to announce the name of the company.
He added that the app is nearly complete, but testing will take another month, so it should be ready to handle the final group of 30 million recipients by March.
Initially, the ruling Pheu Thai Party pledged during its election campaign to provide 10,000 baht via a digital wallet to 50 million Thais as an economic stimulus measure. Budget constraints, however, reduced this number to 45 million.
Due to delays in app development, the government distributed 10,000 baht in cash to 14.5 million welfare cardholders and disabled persons in late September as part of the first phase.
The second phase, targeting 5 million senior citizens, was expected by the end of January. However, Prasert indicated on Monday that this might be postponed to February, pending confirmation from the Finance Ministry.
The third phase will conclude the scheme, reaching the projected 45-50 million recipients.