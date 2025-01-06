Digital wallet app will be ready by March: DES minister

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the digital wallet app will be ready by March to facilitate the third and final phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout.

Prasert commented after former PM Thaksin Shinawatra said at a rally in Chiang Rai on Sunday that the app should be ready by March.

On Monday, Prasert said his ministry had selected the developer of the app but chose not to announce the name of the company.

