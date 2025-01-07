Thai govt to reassess N3 lottery project after lukewarm response

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday that the government may discontinue the sale of the three-digit N3 lottery if it is found to be unpopular and cannot compete with underground lotteries.

He said he would reassess the N3 lottery project after the end of its trial period in April. The Government Lottery Office (GLO) launched the sandbox trial phase of the N3 lottery on November 1.

Reports suggest that the N3 lottery has not sold well, as its rewards are not competitive enough compared to those of underground lotteries. The N3 lottery allows buyers to bet on three digits, offering multiple chances to win. If the selected digits match the three digits of the first prize in the regular lottery draw or the last two digits of the first prize, the buyer wins a reward.