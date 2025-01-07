‘SML’ Village Fund scheme to launch in February

The Village Fund Board announced on Tuesday that an "SML" (small, medium, large) scheme that allocates funds to villages based on their size will be launched in February.
The scheme, which will provide 300,000 to 500,000 baht per village with a total budget of about 12 billion baht, aims to empower local communities to develop and implement income-generating projects.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangthong, who chaired the board meeting, said the funds will be disbursed to villages starting from March.
"The Village Fund project is crucial for providing capital to farmers and fostering economic growth within local communities," Prasert said. "The government aims to ensure the sustainability of these funds and utilise them to stimulate the local economy."
Regarding the possibility of increasing the fund allocation, he said the decision will depend on the Budget Office's assessment.
Commenting on former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's suggestion of using agricultural drones, Prasert emphasised that the government does not restrict community initiatives.
He acknowledged that drones could significantly enhance agricultural productivity but noted that the cost of drones (300,000 to 500,000 baht) might require collaborative efforts within the community, such as shared ownership and rental arrangements.
The board also approved a "Million Dollar Cow" project, which encourages farmers to raise cattle for income generation. The Bank for Agriculture and Cooperatives (BAAC) will provide loans of up to 50,000 baht per farmer to support this initiative.