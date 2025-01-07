‘SML’ Village Fund scheme to launch in February

The Village Fund Board announced on Tuesday that an "SML" (small, medium, large) scheme that allocates funds to villages based on their size will be launched in February.

The scheme, which will provide 300,000 to 500,000 baht per village with a total budget of about 12 billion baht, aims to empower local communities to develop and implement income-generating projects.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangthong, who chaired the board meeting, said the funds will be disbursed to villages starting from March.



