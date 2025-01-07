Paetongtarn promises to slash electricity prices to cut living costs

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on Tuesday that the price of electricity will be cut to 3.70 baht per unit in a bid to reduce the cost of living and enhance the country’s competitiveness.
“Cutting electricity prices is the government’s commitment to both reduce living costs for the people and boost our competitiveness in the global market,” she told the press at Government House.
She added that with the cooperation of various stakeholders, the price reduction will benefit the country.
As for the approach to reducing electricity prices, Paetongtarn explained that the government will engage in discussions with relevant parties to eliminate unnecessary costs to achieve the target.
“It will take some time, but this is a government priority, so people need not worry,” she said. “The government plans to gradually reduce electricity prices until we reach 3.70 baht per unit.”