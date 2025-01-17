Explainer: What are ‘Homes for Thais’ and how to get one

Online registration for the government’s “Baan Pheu Khon Thai” (Homes for Thais) campaign opens today at 2pm, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visiting the registration booth at Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station in Bangkok.

“Homes for Thais” offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no downpayment required. The homes are built on state-owned land.

Mortgage payments start at about 4,000 baht per month and leaseholds are capped at 99 years.