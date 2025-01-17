Explainer: What are ‘Homes for Thais’ and how to get one

Online registration for the government’s “Baan Pheu Khon Thai” (Homes for Thais) campaign opens today at 2pm, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visiting the registration booth at Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station in Bangkok.
“Homes for Thais” offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no downpayment required. The homes are built on state-owned land.
Mortgage payments start at about 4,000 baht per month and leaseholds are capped at 99 years.
Choices include single-storey houses on 50 square wah of land, with 50 sqm of floor space, two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, a washing area and parking space for two cars.
Condominium options include one-bedroom units (30 sqm) and two-bedroom units (51 sqm).
Four locations have been chosen for the pilot phase:
1. Bangkok’s Chatuchak district: Located in Soi Vibhavadi 11, 2.5 km from Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station, 500 metres from Central Ladprao, and 500m from MRT Phahon Yothin.
2. Thonburi: Opposite Sala Nam Ron Market, 800m from Orange Line and Red Line train routes.
3. Pathum Thani: Near Chiang Rak Railway Station, 4.4km from Thammasat University Rangsit, and 9km from Bangkok University.
4. Chiang Mai: Near Jaroen Muang and Tunghotel roads, 2.6km from Payap University and 7.5 km from Chiang Mai University.
Eligible candidates must:
Online registration opens at www.บ้านเพื่อคนไทย.th from 2pm on January 17. Those who registered will be entered into a lottery to win the right to buy a residence.