Cabinet approves new PAT act to facilitate entertainment complex establishment

This decision follows the Cabinet's prior approval of the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act, which stipulated that the complex should be located on a state land with an area of at least 300 rai.
Deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said the amendments to the act include provisions allowing PAT to issue bonds or financial instruments to support its operations, as well as establish companies both within Thailand and abroad.
Additionally, the new act enables the authority to invest in, form joint ventures with, or hold shares in companies inside and outside the Kingdom. It also allows for the development of properties based on public interest.
This amendment comes in response to several PAT projects in the Khlong Toei area, including smart community development, which necessitates property development, Karom said, adding that the authority should propose its property development objectives and guidelines to the Cabinet for consideration.
He also noted that the new act empowers the authority to undertake additional tasks to achieve its objectives.