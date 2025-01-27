Govt to distribute masks to vulnerable groups amid PM2.5 crisis

The Public Health Ministry will begin distributing more than 8 million face masks to vulnerable groups in areas polluted by high levels of PM2.5 particulate matter from Tuesday.
The ministry aims to provide temporary relief to those most affected by the current air-pollution crisis.
In response to elevated PM2.5 levels across many parts of the country, the ministry has issued urgent directives to provinces to implement face-mask distribution guidelines in high-risk areas.
The target groups for mask distribution include:
According to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, face masks will be provided at a rate of one per person per day, with a maximum of seven masks per individual.
The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that sufficient supplies of face masks are available, including:
Provinces with high PM2.5 levels are encouraged to allow target groups to collect their face masks from Tuesday, January 28, at hospitals under the Public Health Ministry, health offices, and district health offices.
Somsak emphasised the importance of checking PM2.5 levels before venturing outdoors by using a health application. People are advised to wear masks and avoid outdoor activities when levels are high to minimise health risks.
"Citizens should not be concerned about a shortage of face masks," Somsak said. "Our current inventory and production capacity are sufficient to meet the demands of the current situation."