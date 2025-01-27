Govt to distribute masks to vulnerable groups amid PM2.5 crisis

The Public Health Ministry will begin distributing more than 8 million face masks to vulnerable groups in areas polluted by high levels of PM2.5 particulate matter from Tuesday.

The ministry aims to provide temporary relief to those most affected by the current air-pollution crisis.

In response to elevated PM2.5 levels across many parts of the country, the ministry has issued urgent directives to provinces to implement face-mask distribution guidelines in high-risk areas.

The target groups for mask distribution include:

Areas with PM2.5 levels between 37.6 and 75.0 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³): Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions will be provided with masks.

Areas with PM2.5 levels exceeding 75.0 µg/m³: Masks will be distributed to both vulnerable groups and the general public.

According to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, face masks will be provided at a rate of one per person per day, with a maximum of seven masks per individual.