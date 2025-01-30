PM launches ‘Seal Stop Safe’ to strengthen Thailand’s war on drugs

“If we work together in tackling drugs, the potential of Thai people will be restored and they will be ready to develop the country further,” she said.

Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of sealing Thailand’s borders against drug smugglers and expressed the government’s readiness to support relevant agencies in their drug-prevention efforts.

She also urged agencies and the public to provide opportunities for rehabilitated drug addicts to reintegrate into society. She also commended officials for their efforts in rehabilitating drug addicts and equipping them with vocational skills to generate income.