PM launches ‘Seal Stop Safe’ to strengthen Thailand’s war on drugs

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday launched the “Seal Stop Safe” anti-drug operation, which underscores collaboration among agencies in 51 border districts to combat narcotics in Thailand.
The premier confirmed that this operation aligns with her government’s policy on drug prevention and suppression, noting that narcotics have undermined the potential of Thai people.
“If we work together in tackling drugs, the potential of Thai people will be restored and they will be ready to develop the country further,” she said.
Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of sealing Thailand’s borders against drug smugglers and expressed the government’s readiness to support relevant agencies in their drug-prevention efforts.
She also urged agencies and the public to provide opportunities for rehabilitated drug addicts to reintegrate into society. She also commended officials for their efforts in rehabilitating drug addicts and equipping them with vocational skills to generate income.
Paetongtarn offered encouragement to officials dedicated to drug prevention and suppression, asserting that this operation will benefit both the people and the nation once narcotics are eradicated.