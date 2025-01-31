Lower House approves ‘Joint Ticket’ draft

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved the principle of the draft of the Joint Ticket Management Act, the Transport Ministry said, while estimating that enactment would start around the middle of 2025.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Thursday that the act aims to centralise ticketing systems of four public transport modes—buses, boats, trains and electric trains—under one platform, to be designed by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.
Under this act, commuters would be able to board different public transport systems using one single ticket and fares would also become cheaper, she said.
“This law would promote the use of public transport and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the government’s policy,” said Manaporn.
The legislation would also enable a 20-baht flat fee for all electric train routes, one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, through the establishment of Joint Ticket Promotion Fund, which would compensate private operators for lost revenue.
Manaporn said the ministry expected the draft to pass all the readings in the House of Representatives, the Senate’s consideration, and finally be announced in the Royal Gazette by mid-2025, with the subordinate legislation to be enacted by September this year.
The 20-baht flat fee is now being implemented on state-run electric trains and urban trains, while routes operated by private companies are still using variable fares depending on the distance, which could be as high as 62 baht.