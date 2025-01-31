Lower House approves ‘Joint Ticket’ draft

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved the principle of the draft of the Joint Ticket Management Act, the Transport Ministry said, while estimating that enactment would start around the middle of 2025.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Thursday that the act aims to centralise ticketing systems of four public transport modes—buses, boats, trains and electric trains—under one platform, to be designed by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.

Under this act, commuters would be able to board different public transport systems using one single ticket and fares would also become cheaper, she said.

“This law would promote the use of public transport and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the government’s policy,” said Manaporn.