Free public transport policy reduces personal vehicle use by 10%

The government’s campaign of reducing air pollution by offering free public transport for seven days (January 25-31) lowered personal vehicle usage in Bangkok by nearly 10 per cent and led to a 38% rise in travel by electric train, the Transport Ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) reported that the number of personal vehicles in Bangkok during these seven days decreased by around 500,000, a 10% drop from the normal period.

Personal cars make up for half of the city’s overall traffic at around 10 million vehicles, the OTP said.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Rail Transport Department reported the total number of electric train passengers from January 25-30 at 12,085,213 people, increasing from the same period of the previous week by 3,369,746 people – 38.66%.

The department added that January 30 saw a new high in electric train passengers since Covid-19, at 2,331,534 million people, increasing 42.93% from the previous week.