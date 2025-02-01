Energy expert advocates Small Modular Nuclear Reactors for Thailand

Development of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs) is essential to achieve the country's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, says Praipol Khumsap, an economics lecturer at Thammasat University and an independent energy scholar.
He spoke recently to Krungthep Turakij about the future of sustainable energy in Thailand.
With recent advancements in SMR technology, efficiency and safety, Praipol believes it is vital to support the incorporation of these facilities into Thailand's power generation strategy.
Currently, the Office of Energy Policy and Planning is revising the Power Development Plan 2024 (PDP2024), which includes plans for deploying a 600-megawatt SMR.
Praipol urged the government to establish a clear framework for nuclear energy, including international treaty participation, regulations, safety standards and public education.
Nuclear energy could greatly enhance the stability and sustainability of Thailand's electricity supply by providing continuous power generation, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels and potentially lowering electricity costs, he said.
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is currently assessing the size and costs of SMRs, which are expected to be more economical than large-scale plants as technology evolves.
Praipol pointed to the stability in the price of uranium as a significant advantage of nuclear power compared to the volatility of LNG prices. He also highlights that SMRs require less land, approximately 1 square kilometre, and can be autonomously managed using AI and automation, unlike larger plants that necessitate more extensive infrastructure.
Regarding the timeline for constructing Thailand's first SMR, Praipol estimates it could take about 10 years, considering preparations and skilled personnel training. He expects costs to be competitive, with projections suggesting potential generation costs of 2-5 baht per unit.
Overall, Praipol emphasises that successful implementation of SMRs in Thailand depends on thorough public education on safety and operations, as well as addressing legal and regulatory frameworks.
Currently, 18 countries are designing and developing SMRs, with more than 80 different models globally.
As the world shifts towards cleaner energy, Thailand has the opportunity to join this trend by embracing nuclear technology, which could be a cornerstone of its energy strategy over the next few decades.