Energy expert advocates Small Modular Nuclear Reactors for Thailand

Development of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs) is essential to achieve the country's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, says Praipol Khumsap, an economics lecturer at Thammasat University and an independent energy scholar.

He spoke recently to Krungthep Turakij about the future of sustainable energy in Thailand.

With recent advancements in SMR technology, efficiency and safety, Praipol believes it is vital to support the incorporation of these facilities into Thailand's power generation strategy.

Currently, the Office of Energy Policy and Planning is revising the Power Development Plan 2024 (PDP2024), which includes plans for deploying a 600-megawatt SMR.

Praipol urged the government to establish a clear framework for nuclear energy, including international treaty participation, regulations, safety standards and public education.

