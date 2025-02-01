Govt may make air purifiers, vacuum cleaners controlled products

The Commerce Ministry is planning to propose to the Cabinet adding air purifiers and vacuum cleaners to the list of controlled products in a bid to prevent unfair price increases amid rising demands.

This has been made necessary by the rising level of PM2.5 (fine particulate) air pollution in big cities throughout Thailand, causing the demand for household air purifiers and vacuum cleaners to increase, Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

She said a ministry survey revealed that air purifiers and filters have continuously increased in price in the past weeks. Meanwhile, vacuum cleaners, despite reporting an increase in demand, have not shown any price irregularities.

The ministry therefore deems it necessary to regulate these products and related equipment in advance to prevent price gouging and product hoarding, she said.