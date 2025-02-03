Paetongtarn promotes entertainment complexes and wellness to boost GDP

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered the opening keynote at the "Go Thailand 2025: Women Run the World" event, celebrating the 45th anniversary of Thansettakij Newspaper, at TRUE ICON HALL, ICONSIAM, on Monday (February 3).

She shared that during her visit to Davos, Switzerland, for this year's World Economic Forum (WEF), she engaged in discussions with leaders from various countries and organizations. One key topic she presented was Thailand’s role as the "Kitchen of the World"—a status that requires no introduction. She emphasized how Thailand can naturally promote this soft power globally with minimal effort. This concept has since been expanded to include food security initiatives.

The Prime Minister mentioned discussions on food preservation and storage in countries facing instability, where food has become scarce. She highlighted Thailand’s ability to contribute to food security by ensuring the rapid delivery of food supplies within a short timeframe. Many countries expressed appreciation and interest in collaborating with Thailand on this initiative.

She emphasized the need to promote innovation so that farmers can adopt new technologies, enabling efficient distribution of raw materials worldwide to support exports. This, in turn, would increase income for Thai farmers.