No hesitation in cracking down on border fraud gangs: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that Thailand would cut power supplies to Myanmar’s border region, adding that there was never a hesitation in cracking down on call centre gangs operating in neighbouring countries.
Speaking to the press after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the PM said that Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had been tasked with holding an urgent meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) to find ways of effectively tackling problems related to scam gangs.
Phumtham, who chairs the NSC, said the council had informed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to cut the power supply to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town right away. Myawaddy is known to serve as a base for gangs defrauding victims in Thailand and other countries.
He added that any officials who failed to comply would be transferred or penalised for allowing call centre gangs to affect Thailand.
When asked about claims the Interior Ministry and the NSC had been passing the buck when it came to cutting the power supply, the PM said: “Nobody is hesitating. If the border situation can be clearly understood, then the power can be cut off immediately.”
She added that Thailand will also stop sending oil supplies across the border, adding that the government needs to prioritise the needs of its own people first.
“What is happening is severely affecting Thai people and the country's image. If we continue being empathetic and avoid prioritising, it will lead to long-term, chronic problems. It is now the time for decisive measures,” the premier added.
Paetongarn has also promised to take legal action against those who are providing electricity to these gangs.
“This is a serious issue that concerns many countries. Thailand risks losing credibility if no action is taken against the perpetrators,” she said.