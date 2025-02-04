No hesitation in cracking down on border fraud gangs: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that Thailand would cut power supplies to Myanmar’s border region, adding that there was never a hesitation in cracking down on call centre gangs operating in neighbouring countries.

Speaking to the press after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the PM said that Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had been tasked with holding an urgent meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) to find ways of effectively tackling problems related to scam gangs.

Phumtham, who chairs the NSC, said the council had informed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to cut the power supply to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town right away. Myawaddy is known to serve as a base for gangs defrauding victims in Thailand and other countries.

He added that any officials who failed to comply would be transferred or penalised for allowing call centre gangs to affect Thailand.