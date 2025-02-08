China backs Thailand’s crackdown on call centre gangs:PM

Speaking at Don Mueang Military Airport upon her return from an official visit to China, Paetongtarn told reporters that President Xi expressed strong support for Thailand’s efforts. He acknowledged Thailand’s firm stance against criminal networks and highlighted the need for close cooperation between both nations.
China emphasized that tackling this issue requires joint efforts, with Beijing pledging to intensify its own crackdown on call-centre scams, which have global implications. A dedicated Thailand-China task force will be established to coordinate further actions.
The Prime Minister also addressed Thailand’s decision to cut electricity supplied to call-centre gangs operating along the Myanmar border. She stated that authorities would assess the impact, monitoring the reduction in illegal activities and public response. She reaffirmed that these measures aim to protect Thai citizens and prevent further threats.
Regarding ongoing protests in Myanmar, Paetongtarn reiterated her stance: "I am aware of the situation, but as I have said before, my priority is to take care of our own people. Every country must be responsible for its own citizens."
When asked about growing calls to boycott Thai products, she noted that the matter would need to be addressed at a government-to-government level.