China backs Thailand’s crackdown on call centre gangs:PM

Speaking at Don Mueang Military Airport upon her return from an official visit to China, Paetongtarn told reporters that President Xi expressed strong support for Thailand’s efforts. He acknowledged Thailand’s firm stance against criminal networks and highlighted the need for close cooperation between both nations.

China emphasized that tackling this issue requires joint efforts, with Beijing pledging to intensify its own crackdown on call-centre scams, which have global implications. A dedicated Thailand-China task force will be established to coordinate further actions.