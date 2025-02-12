NBTC orders telecom providers to block fraudulent IP addresses

Trairat Wiriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), revealed that on February 7, 2025, the NBTC sent a letter to all telecommunications service providers requesting them to verify and suspend the use of IP addresses involved in fraudulent activities.

This is in support of the government's efforts to combat technology-related crimes, which pose a threat to society and national security, and must be strictly enforced.

Commercial banks are required to provide information on IP addresses used by criminals in mobile banking transactions, as well as the IP addresses of servers used by criminals to transfer money through banks, to the police for investigation of the financial transaction paths.

The Central Investigation Bureau and the Technology Crime Suppression Division have provided information on the fraudulent IP addresses to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country, including the IP address, timestamp of data transmission, destination IP address of the server used by the criminals to transfer money via banks, case ID reported by victims to the police, and the URL used by the criminals. This information has been sent to ISPs for further action.