Thai govt eyes price hike on migrant workers’ health coverage

The Public Health Ministry has proposed an increase in health insurance card prices for migrant workers to bring them closer to the amount the government provides in subsidy for Thai citizens, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Friday.

He explained that health insurance cards for non-Thais currently cost between 1,600 and 2,400 baht per person, while the budget for Thailand’s universal healthcare coverage scheme is approximately 3,800 baht per person per year.

He said the price adjustment aims to address public concerns that the lower cost of migrant health insurance could encourage workers to take advantage of the Thai healthcare system.

As of October last year, 309,416 migrant workers and their dependents – primarily from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos – were registered under the migrant health insurance fund. Of these, 262,843 were workers and dependents aged over seven, 39,602 were dependents aged under seven, and 6,971 were general migrants.