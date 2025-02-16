Most Thais back cutting off electricity, oil supplies to Myanmar towns

An opinion survey found that most Thais support the government’s drastic measures to cut off electricity and oil supplies to five Myanmar border towns to besiege scam call-centre gangs.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old around the country. The survey was carried out on February 10-11.

● Do they support the measures to stop electricity and oil supplies to Myanmar border towns and cut off internet signals to the areas?