Most Thais back cutting off electricity, oil supplies to Myanmar towns

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2025

NIDA Poll shows support from nearly 90% of people

An opinion survey found that most Thais support the government’s drastic measures to cut off electricity and oil supplies to five Myanmar border towns to besiege scam call-centre gangs.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old around the country. The survey was carried out on February 10-11.

● Do they support the measures to stop electricity and oil supplies to Myanmar border towns and cut off internet signals to the areas?

  • 70.54%: Absolutely agree
  • 21.07%: Rather agree
  • 5.34%: Rather disagree
  • 3.05%: Absolutely disagree

 

● Will the measures be successful in fighting the call-centre gangs?

  • 60.92%: Successful up to a level
  • 17.71%: Very successful
  • 15.95%: Slightly successful
  • 5.42%: Useless

● Do they think some Thai officials supported or were involved with call-centre gangs in Myanmar?

  • 69.85%: Definitely
  • 26.87%: Not sure
  • 3.28%: None

● Were those working for call-centre gangs in Myanmar deceived or went to work voluntarily?

  • 49.77%: There were equally deceived and worked voluntarily for the gangs
  • 25.80%: Most of them went to work voluntarily
  • 20.38%: Most were deceived to go to work.
