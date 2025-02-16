PM orders acceleration of high-speed rail and land bridge projects

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke on a special episode of "Thailand’s Opportunity with Prime Minister Paetongtarn" on February 16, 2025, discussing her official visit to the People's Republic of China in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.
The program was broadcast on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand and Public Relations Department radio networks nationwide.
During her visit from February 5-8, 2025, she met with all three levels of Chinese leadership: President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and Premier Li Qiang—an exceptional occurrence for official visits, underscoring the high regard China holds for Thailand.
The discussions included the potential transfer of two giant pandas to Thailand, as well as efforts to attract more Chinese tourists. Paetongtarn reassured Chinese visitors of their safety, emphasizing crackdowns on cybercrime and strengthening cooperation in “soft power” initiatives.
She also addressed the high-speed rail and land bridge projects, noting that both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the high-speed rail system are still under construction. Once completed, China, Laos, and Thailand will be able to transport goods more efficiently, reducing costs and creating opportunities for Thai SMEs and farmers.
The project will also provide a faster and more cost-effective option for businesses. China considers this initiative a priority and has urged Thailand to expedite its progress. In response, the Prime Minister has instructed the relevant ministries to accelerate the implementation.
China has also shown great interest in the Land Bridge project, the mega-project involves constructing deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong and transforming transport routes between the two provinces to link the ports.
If the project materializes, it will enhance connectivity, benefiting both China and neighboring countries. China has requested the project's feasibility study, recognizing its potential advantages. The Thai government has assigned the research team to provide further details and invite Chinese investment.
“The Land Bridge will reduce export time by four days and lower business costs by 15%, cutting fuel consumption and making products more affordable for consumers. This will create a positive impact across the entire system. The project will also align with green energy initiatives to enhance sustainability. Additionally, Thailand aims to become a logistics hub, generating jobs and boosting trade opportunities,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn stated.
Regarding economic, trade, and investment cooperation, Paetongtarn stated that she invited Xiaomi to establish an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Thailand to boost domestic employment. She emphasized Thailand’s active role in ASEAN discussions, making it an attractive destination for foreign investors.
Regarding cybercrime suppression cooperation, Thailand and China held serious discussions. Chinese President praised Thailand’s decisive actions against call-centre scams and agreed to establish two task forces to jointly tackle the issue.
"China is willing to provide more assistance but has requested just two teams that can act swiftly. The foreign minister will oversee their discussions to ensure immediate resolutions, making this a highly beneficial initiative," said Paetongtarn.
At the end of the program, the prime minister stated that Thailand and its people would benefit from this visit in terms of security, as enhanced cooperation with China will help combat transnational crime, leading to a swift and tangible reduction in such issues.
During the visit, 14 MOUs were signed, drawing significant interest from Chinese media. These agreements cover areas such as data-sharing between Thailand and China, cybersecurity measures against scammers, and joint development initiatives, which can be further expanded.
Additionally, the Prime Minister attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games, where she watched and cheered for Thai athletes in Ice Hockey. She also congratulated Paul Henri Vieuxtemps on winning Thailand’s first bronze medal in Freestyle Skiing.