PM orders acceleration of high-speed rail and land bridge projects

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke on a special episode of "Thailand’s Opportunity with Prime Minister Paetongtarn" on February 16, 2025, discussing her official visit to the People's Republic of China in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.

The program was broadcast on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand and Public Relations Department radio networks nationwide.

During her visit from February 5-8, 2025, she met with all three levels of Chinese leadership: President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and Premier Li Qiang—an exceptional occurrence for official visits, underscoring the high regard China holds for Thailand.

The discussions included the potential transfer of two giant pandas to Thailand, as well as efforts to attract more Chinese tourists. Paetongtarn reassured Chinese visitors of their safety, emphasizing crackdowns on cybercrime and strengthening cooperation in “soft power” initiatives.

She also addressed the high-speed rail and land bridge projects, noting that both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the high-speed rail system are still under construction. Once completed, China, Laos, and Thailand will be able to transport goods more efficiently, reducing costs and creating opportunities for Thai SMEs and farmers.