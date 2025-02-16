PEA board to consider TOR for Samui undersea cable project in March

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) board of directors will be asked in March to approve the terms of reference (TOR) for an 11.23-billion-baht undersea cable project aimed at addressing power shortages on Koh Samui.

Thirawut Wethatham, Deputy PEA Governor, said the TOR would be submitted for board approval in March to initiate the bidding process for the project, allowing construction to begin in June this year.

Thirawut stated that the first cable circuit is scheduled for completion by June 2028, with the second circuit expected to be finished by June 2029.