RCEP and regional integration key to ASEAN prosperity, says Thai PM Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn, 38, said this in a written interview with Bernama, in which she responded that ASEAN, under Malaysia’s chairmanship, can accelerate the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to drive regional growth.

Paetongtarn, who served as the 31st prime minister of Thailand since Aug 16, 2024, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to cooperating with Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, along with other RCEP member countries, "towards full utilisation and effective implementation of the partnership.”

Beyond RCEP, the prime minister said Thailand also supported Malaysia’s efforts on deepening economic integration through "upgrading other free trade agreements (FTAs) with external partners”, as well as through "the development of the Asian Digital Economy Framework Agreement.”