PM holds emergency meeting on air pollution as forest fire season looms

The Prime Minister also directed the Foreign Ministry to intensify diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries, noting that satellite imagery has identified Cambodia as hosting the region's primary hotspots, followed by areas bordering Myanmar and Laos.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab revealed that Paetontarn has set an ambitious target of reducing pollution incidents by at least 50 per cent by the year-end.

"The prime minister's vision is to have PM2.5 disappear from our national headlines within the next 8-9 months," Jirayu said. "She has demanded strict enforcement of existing environmental regulations."

Officials pointed to recent successes in their pollution mitigation strategy, including a dramatic reduction in sugarcane burning following the Industry Ministry's implementation of a policy rejecting cane shipments with more than 25 percent burn damage.

The meeting, which included the ministers of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, comes as Thailand enters its traditional dry season, when agricultural burning and forest fires typically cause hazardous spikes in air pollution across the northern provinces.