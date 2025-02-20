Casino bill draft to be ready for Cabinet approval early next month

The draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act is in the final stage of the online public hearing and is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on March 4, a source from the Government House revealed on Wednesday.
Once approved by the Cabinet, the draft will enter the deliberation process in the Parliament.
Since its approval in principle on January 13, the draft has undergone a review by the Council of State and three rounds of public hearings, with the last round to be concluded on March 1, the source said.
The draft law aims to legalise Thailand’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.
The draft of Entertainment Complex Business Act consists of eight sections, as follows:
Section 1: Definition of entertainment complex
Section 2: Establishment and responsibilities of Entertainment Complex Policy Committee
Section 3: Establishment and responsibilities of governing agency
Section 4: Authority and functions of related officials
Section 5: Application for permits and criteria for conducting entertainment complex business
Section 6: Measures to prevent impact from casinos
Section 7: Punishment for violations
Section 8: Transitory provision
According to the source, details that have been finalised so far include: Business operators must have at least 10 billion baht registered capital and be at least 51% owned by Thai nationals. The business permit is valid for 30 years and can be renewed every 10 years.
The Casino permit fee is set at 5 billion baht plus renewal fee at 1 billion baht per year. Casino entrance fee for Thai nationals is set at 5,000 baht per person. Casino customers must be over 20 years old and have at least 50 million baht in a fixed deposit account.
It is estimated that the Entertainment Complex Business Act will be enacted within the first quarter of 2026.
The feasibility study would also begin in 2026, followed by a bidding process and construction in 2027, with completion expected in 3-4 years.