Casino bill draft to be ready for Cabinet approval early next month

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

Should it be approved, the Entertainment Complex Business Act will then be put forward for deliberation by Parliament

The draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act is in the final stage of the online public hearing and is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on March 4, a source from the Government House revealed on Wednesday.

Once approved by the Cabinet, the draft will enter the deliberation process in the Parliament.

Since its approval in principle on January 13, the draft has undergone a review by the Council of State and three rounds of public hearings, with the last round to be concluded on March 1, the source said.

The draft law aims to legalise Thailand’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.

The draft of Entertainment Complex Business Act consists of eight sections, as follows:

Section 1: Definition of entertainment complex

Section 2: Establishment and responsibilities of Entertainment Complex Policy Committee

Section 3: Establishment and responsibilities of governing agency

Section 4: Authority and functions of related officials

Section 5: Application for permits and criteria for conducting entertainment complex business

Section 6: Measures to prevent impact from casinos

Section 7: Punishment for violations

Section 8: Transitory provision

According to the source, details that have been finalised so far include: Business operators must have at least 10 billion baht registered capital and be at least 51% owned by Thai nationals. The business permit is valid for 30 years and can be renewed every 10 years.

The Casino permit fee is set at 5 billion baht plus renewal fee at 1 billion baht per year. Casino entrance fee for Thai nationals is set at 5,000 baht per person. Casino customers must be over 20 years old and have at least 50 million baht in a fixed deposit account.

It is estimated that the Entertainment Complex Business Act will be enacted within the first quarter of 2026.

The feasibility study would also begin in 2026, followed by a bidding process and construction in 2027, with completion expected in 3-4 years.

