Casino bill draft to be ready for Cabinet approval early next month

The draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act is in the final stage of the online public hearing and is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on March 4, a source from the Government House revealed on Wednesday.

Once approved by the Cabinet, the draft will enter the deliberation process in the Parliament.

Since its approval in principle on January 13, the draft has undergone a review by the Council of State and three rounds of public hearings, with the last round to be concluded on March 1, the source said.

The draft law aims to legalise Thailand’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.

The draft of Entertainment Complex Business Act consists of eight sections, as follows:

Section 1: Definition of entertainment complex

Section 2: Establishment and responsibilities of Entertainment Complex Policy Committee

Section 3: Establishment and responsibilities of governing agency

Section 4: Authority and functions of related officials

Section 5: Application for permits and criteria for conducting entertainment complex business

Section 6: Measures to prevent impact from casinos

Section 7: Punishment for violations

Section 8: Transitory provision